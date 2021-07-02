Poor JZ, no one listens to him and now his talking head thinks he’s a criminal

LOL. Zuma’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, says he’s not being ‘afforded the rights other criminals are afforded’

The movements of former president Jacob Zuma will not be discussed with the media, his spokesperson says, because of “security considerations”. And fair enough. One minute you’re innocently going to buy a packet of cigarettes, the next minute immigration officials are asking you why you’re doing it at a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.



Certainly that seemed to be the implication on Thursday, as TimesLIVE quoted an unnamed family member explaining that Zuma wouldn’t be attending former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda’s funeral because doing so would “give them a chance to arrest him on the way”...