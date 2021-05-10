Admitting guilt and being fired for corruption not enough

It is difficult — given our history with fraud and corruption in SA — to be optimistic about people actually being made to pay for their crimes, even more so when it comes to public servants.



Corruption was one of the greatest impediments to the country’s growth and development, President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier this year. And we agree...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.