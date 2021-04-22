Library fire nothing to celebrate
Oh, the rank hypocrisy of the Cape Town liberals, but let me first say this.
Like many lovers of books, a deep sadness came over me on Sunday morning as the mountain fires first felled a favourite eating place, that restaurant with the best pickled fish and scones, and then made its way onto the grounds of one of Africa’s most distinguished universities...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.