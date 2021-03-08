Schroeder murder: Where is the body?

It’s been 12 long years for the wife and children of murdered German citizen Claus Schroeder, but they have justice at last. The one burning question that remains, however, is where is his body?



On Friday, fellow German nationals Jens Leunberg and his common-law wife, Kristina Adler, were convicted of Schroeder’s murder despite the absence of a body...

