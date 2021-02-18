Working together key to boost Bay’s business ranking
Starting and running a business in Nelson Mandela Bay is difficult.
This newspaper has reported on this several times before, with a 2018 World Bank report titled “Doing Business in South Africa” ranking the Bay among the lowest of all metropolitan municipalities in the country when it comes to doing business in the city...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.