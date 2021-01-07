SA leaders dropped ball on vaccines

PREMIUM

It took a huge amount of public pressure to drag the health minister to a press conference on January 3 to answer a question of life-threatening proportions: where the hell are the vaccines?



It did not help that we could only stare in envy and wonderment as citizens of richer countries appeared on television with long-needle jabs disappearing into their upper arms...

