SA leaders dropped ball on vaccines

Jonathan Jansen Columnist 07 January 2021

It took a huge amount of public pressure to drag the health minister to a press conference on January 3 to answer a question of life-threatening proportions: where the hell are the vaccines?

It did not help that we could only stare in envy and wonderment as citizens of richer countries appeared on television with long-needle jabs disappearing into their upper arms...

'We don't want to see you on the streets': Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

