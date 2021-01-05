Teachers hailed for efforts under trying conditions
Barely a week old, and 2021 is already off to a very different start than years gone by
Empty beaches on New Year’s Day across SA aside, by now, we would usually either be expecting matric results or already doing a postmortem with some celebrating and others not...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.