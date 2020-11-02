ANC leaders too good at avoiding the truth
What is it with some ANC leaders and the truth? They don’t like it. You can tell this is the case because they don’t like to go anywhere with it. They’ll threaten to reveal truths hidden to us, the poor electorate, but they never get around to doing it.
For decades relatives of ANC members who disappeared or died in its training camps in Angola and elsewhere in the 1980s have been asking for the truth about what happened to their children. These people do not hate the ANC. They love it. They just want to know what happened to their loved ones...
