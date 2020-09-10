Chippa shooting for better results
After narrowly escaping relegation once again, Chippa United don’t have much time to recharge their batteries before they embark on another premiership adventure.
Having retained their coveted top-flight status with a win over Golden Arrows at the weekend, Chippa will be back in action on October 9...
