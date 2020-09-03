Matric exam outcomes set for unprecedented disaster

PREMIUM

Between November 5 and December 15, more than 1.1-million matrics will write their national senior certificate examination, starting with English, and ending with visual arts and agricultural management practices.



Pupils will receive their results on February 23 2021. According to the department of basic education, this extension of the academic year will give students more than enough time to cover the curriculum and also to revise what they have learnt in preparation for this potentially life-changing examination...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.