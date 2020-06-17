Moves to reopen beauty industry welcome
Since the government began easing the economy back to work — opening restaurants for takeaways, the manufacturing industry and bottle stores, among others — there have been many questions about the continued closure of the grooming industry.
Salons and hairdressers — an estimated 210,000 in the country — have been closed for about 13 weeks since the start of the nationwide lockdown...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.