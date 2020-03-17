May we not forget our humanity as killer virus lurks
More than a week after SA registered its first positive case of COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced desperate measures to help contain the further spread of the virus.
Leading up to his address to the nation on Sunday, many were critical of what they said was a slow response from government to a global pandemic — and they were right...
