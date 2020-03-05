Time to give Chad his gold medal
Olympic chiefs should do the right thing and give Chad le Clos the gold medal he was robbed of by Chinese dope cheat Sun Yang, who has been banned for eight years.
At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Le Clos finished second in the 200m freestyle behind Yang‚ who also failed a test in 2014, for which he received a three-month suspension...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.