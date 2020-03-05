Time to give Chad his gold medal

PREMIUM

Olympic chiefs should do the right thing and give Chad le Clos the gold medal he was robbed of by Chinese dope cheat Sun Yang, who has been banned for eight years.



At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Le Clos finished second in the 200m freestyle behind Yang‚ who also failed a test in 2014, for which he received a three-month suspension...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.