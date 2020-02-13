Truth is, there are no genes for race
Coloured people get tuberculosis (TB) and Indians stomach ulcers. Afrikaner men have high levels of cholesterol and Basotho women are prone to particular kinds of psychiatric dreams.
If you think this is nonsense, you’re right. But there is a virulent strain of thinking in the medical sciences that continues this line of race essentialist research deep into the post-apartheid years...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.