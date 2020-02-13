Truth is, there are no genes for race

Coloured people get tuberculosis (TB) and Indians stomach ulcers. Afrikaner men have high levels of cholesterol and Basotho women are prone to particular kinds of psychiatric dreams.



If you think this is nonsense, you’re right. But there is a virulent strain of thinking in the medical sciences that continues this line of race essentialist research deep into the post-apartheid years...

