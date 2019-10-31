Tough decisions on Eskom essential — and urgent

As public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced government’s plan for the next decade to rescue Eskom, board member Busisiwe Mavuso told MPs about the political interference the board had to deal with over the last year.



Mavuso said there was immense pressure to keep the lights on, regardless of the cost, by an interfering shareholder...

