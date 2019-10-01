Opinion

Ocean pilot project needs buy-in

PREMIUM
Editorial Comment None 01 October 2019

Balancing the needs of people and nature can at times be tricky – especially when it comes to a valuable, yet vulnerable, resource like the ocean.

Population growth and a need for new economic opportunities in tourism, aquaculture, fishing, shipping and bunkering have inevitably intensified our use of the ocean...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

UCT student murdered after 'huge' beach party: security guard
State Capture Inquiry, 30 September 2019

Most Read

X