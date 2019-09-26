Celebrate heritage – a month late

Just when you thought things could not possibly get any worse at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, they have. Some of this city’s heritage sites are in ruins – and this in a month when South Africans are meant to reflect and celebrate their heritage. If you had planned to spend Heritage Day visiting some of the Bay’s key landmarks, too bad – they were closed. What is more pitiful, if not laughable, is that municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron says the Heritage Day celebrations will be hosted in October – a month after Heritage Month – because they could not organise an event on time.



“There were plans but it did not materialise for [Tuesday] due to event management challenges,” Baron said...

