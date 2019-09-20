Government needs to act in water crisis

Day Zero. A phrase that trended in SA in 2018 as Cape Town experienced a severe water shortage resulting in measures restricting households to 50 litres of water per person a day.



As Day Zero approached, the water situation improved thanks to good winter rains and the Mother City’s Day Zero was postponed indefinitely. But for some communities across the Eastern Cape, Day Zero has already come – without the fanfare that accompanied the Cape catastrophe...

