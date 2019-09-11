Only time will tell if Ntseki is the man

PREMIUM

New Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki will need broad shoulders, a thick skin and early victories under his belt if he is to survive for any length of time.



Before his appointment to the hottest seat in South African soccer, Ntseki was hardly a household name among soccer followers. Not ranking among the game’s heavyweights will count in Ntseki’s favour, because the weight of expectation will be greatly reduced...

