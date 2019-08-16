ANC politics have paralysed Cyril as SA faces economic doom

PREMIUM

It is quite remarkable that while the buzz gets louder about SA possibly needing to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a begging bowl, the government’s voice is absent from the conversation.



It is surely necessary for the national treasury or perhaps someone in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office – he apparently still has an economic adviser – to put some facts on the table as to why the IMF is not and will not be in consideration...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.