ANC will tackle challenges facing it - Oscar Mabuyane

As we cast our ballots in the 2019 general elections, the ANC is pleased with its election campaign that was anchored on a frank engagement with the people of this country about current challenges, solutions to end each challenge and ideas for a forward direction for growing SA.

Each election is an epitome of ongoing engagement we have with the people of SA about processes of transforming our country.

Going into this election, the ANC faced a tougher battle of state capture, allegations of corruption against some of our members and heightened internal differences within our movement that project it badly.

We have been open about these weaknesses of leadership.

Because we seek to liberate our movement from the yoke of wrongdoing, the ANC has rebuked wrongdoing and set a course to ensure an honest and capable government that is not derailed by any form of capture.

Throughout this campaign, in our meetings with voters during visits to their homes; interactions with voters in the shopping malls, taxi ranks and streets; and visits to various churches South Africans expressed their anger at these challenges with patriotic vigour.

President Cyril Ramaphosa captured our collective resolve during his speech at our Siyanqoba rally on Sunday when he said: “Let us declare, here and now, that we will never surrender our freedom to corruption and state capture.

“We will not submit and we will not retreat.

“We will fight with every means at our disposal to ensure that those who occupy positions of authority serve only the public interest.

“Over the last year, we have taken decisive steps to fight corruption across society,” he said.

With the same patriotic vigour, each of the voters we engaged with directly, and indirectly through newspapers, radio, TV interviews, adverts, opinion pieces and material that we put on billboards, we placed our commitment to work with South Africans to grow our country.

This is why the ANC spent every second every day of the campaign focusing on rebuilding its relationship with the voters so that we solidify the work we have done before to give each a better life.