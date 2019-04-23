EDITORIAL | Cannot pretend ours is a normal society
Since January, we have reported on a series of killings which have taken place, particularly in Nelson Mandela Bay townships in 2019. Over nine weeks, at least 22 people died in violence initially sparked by a clash over a fraught municipal project.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.