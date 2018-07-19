Respect rights of others as well

A group of Khoi and San activists from Nelson Mandela Bay are on a mission to get recognition from government. They want the term “coloured” abolished as they view it as an insult. They want the Khoi and San race groups added on all official government documents pertaining to demographics. To further their cause, they have marched hundreds of kilometres, embarked on a hunger strike and in the latest move, torched their ID books.

