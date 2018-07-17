For Trump, a lesson on culture

A historicity, or selective amnesia, is an affliction that is probably worse than ignorance. I am trying desperately hard not to use the word “stupid” so as to appear polite. I am, of course, talking about US President Donald Trump. Trump has thrown a band of safety and of eternal innocence around himself that reduces any and all criticism to “fake news” or some conspiracy theory or witch hunt, and thereby absolves himself from any scrutiny or criticism.

