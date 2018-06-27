Letter | Death penalty ban has led to increase in serious crime

What is the report of the heinous murder of yet another three of our most valuable assets, our farmers, doing hiding away on the second page of our newspaper (“Three more die in farm attacks”, June 25)?

Instead, it should be blazoned in the biggest black letters across the front pages of all the newspapers in the country, in every language.

Has the public become so immune to this scourge which is engulfing our country, that they glance at the article and then turn the page to read something . . . anything . . . else?

Surely our successive governments since 1994 must have realised that the banning of the death sentence has not worked! Not worked? It has resulted in an unprecedented escalation of murder, rape and all other unspeakable crimes.

Can the government not realise that jail is not a deterrent to these criminals?

It gives them board and lodging for a long time, which many of them do not have outside prison.