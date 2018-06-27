The forecast says there are “sustained‚ almost countrywide” indications of above-average rainfall until September.

A summarised long-term forecast by the South African Weather Service‚ tweeted yesterday by Western Cape premier Helen Zille‚ predicts above-normal rainfall across the country until October.

Weather forecasters have hinted at a future of guilt-free flushing for Capetonians.

“The trend is modelled to persist over many provinces‚ including the Western Cape‚ into early summer‚” it said.

Lower winter rainfall for the past three years put Cape Town into crisis mode.

But good rainfall this month has sent dam levels soaring, with readings on Monday putting the city’s dams at 42.7% overall.

The short-term crisis may be over‚ but Zille still encouraged people to continue saving water.