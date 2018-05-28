Ramaphosa deserves credit
Back in 2013, researchers at Yale University in the United States used various experiments to test small babies’ attitudes towards good and evil. After extensive research, the results suggested that even the youngest humans have a sense of right and wrong. More importantly, babies had an instinct to prefer good over evil.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.