Hundreds evacuated after Indonesia’s Ruang volcano erupts

At least 800 people in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province have been evacuated after multiple eruptions of the area's Ruang volcano, which for days has spewed lava and ash clouds into the sky, the country's volcanology agency said on Wednesday.
The volcano, located on Ruang island about 100km from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted more than three times since Tuesday.
Authorities have raised the alert level to the second highest level after the increased activity, Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari, an official at Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, told Reuters.
The eruptions of Mount Ruang were triggered by recent earthquakes on the island, with the mountain emitting dangerous and "explosive hot clouds" as high as 1.8km into the sky, she said.
"We must clear the island because we anticipate there could be more eruptions. No activity is allowed within 4km from the crater," she said.
Image: Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/via REUTERS /File photo
Footage seen by Reuters showed flows of red lava streaming down the mountain and billowing clouds of grey ash above its crater.
Ruang island is home to about 838 residents, most of whom have been evacuated to the nearest island Tagulandang, said Heruningtyas.
Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", an area of high seismic activity that rests on top of many tectonic plates.
