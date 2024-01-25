×

World

WATCH | California woman rescued after hours stranded on car

By Reuters - 25 January 2024

A woman was rescued after being stranded for 15 hours on top of her overturned car in Livermore, California.

Last month the National Weather Service forecasted significant flooding in low-lying coastal areas with powerful waves and strong rip current posing an "exceptional risk" of drowning and damage to structures.

