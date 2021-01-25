Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths pass 1,000 as infections surge

The recovery rate has fallen to 71% from 82% on Jan. 1.

Even before the outbreak of the pandemic, Zimbabwe's health care system was facing collapse with workers frequently going on strike to demand better salaries and hospitals facing shortages of medicines and equipment.

Doctors' groups say that hospitals are quickly filling up with Covid-19 patients and that there is an increase in the number of infected people dying at home, unable to afford the steep fees charged by hospitals.

Seeking to reassure anxious citizens, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a national address on Saturday that health experts were assessing different vaccines and would “quite soon” recommend to the government which shots to purchase.

Frontline health workers, who complain that they lack adequate protective clothing, would be the first to receive the vaccine, Mnangagwa said.

Early this month, Zimbabwe extended a nationwide curfew, banned gatherings, closed its land borders and ordered non-essential businesses closed for a month in an effort to curb the surge in coronavirus infections.

The government said it was ready to introduce stronger measures if necessary.