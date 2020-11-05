Swiss police arrest two men over links to Vienna terror suspect

Swiss police have arrested two men in an investigation of possible links to the main suspect in a shooting attack in Vienna that killed at least four people, authorities said.



The 18-year-old and 24-year-old men, arrested in the city of Winterthur, about 10km from Zurich, on Tuesday, are Swiss citizens, police said in a statement...

