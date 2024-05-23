Is the FF+ changing its spots?
Some coloured and black supporters sing praises of traditionally Afrikaner party
Could the face of the FF+ be changing?
Well, some black and coloured supporters say the party is no longer just for white Afrikaners and see it as a tool that could change their lives if given a chance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.