Politics

Is the FF+ changing its spots?

Some coloured and black supporters sing praises of traditionally Afrikaner party

By Nomazima Nkosi - 23 May 2024

Could the face of the FF+ be changing?

Well, some black and coloured supporters say the party is no longer just for white Afrikaners and see it as a tool that could change their lives if given a chance...

