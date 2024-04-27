The MK Party has expelled its founding leader Jabulani Khumalo and four other members in the latest round of a party purge.
Khumalo, who registered the MK Party — on Jacob Zuma's instruction and on his behalf according to a party statement — is no longer a member.
He was expelled with four other leaders. The party attributed this action to “cleansing” itself of rogue elements.
“At a meeting held by the national leadership core, and in light of the attempts by external forces to destabilise the MK Party, whose aim is to advance a revolution of the people, the national leadership core has taken a decision to expel these comrades,” party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said in a statement.
MK Party expels 'founder' and four others
Jabulani Khumalo had registered the party
Reporter
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The MK Party has expelled its founding leader Jabulani Khumalo and four other members in the latest round of a party purge.
Khumalo, who registered the MK Party — on Jacob Zuma's instruction and on his behalf according to a party statement — is no longer a member.
He was expelled with four other leaders. The party attributed this action to “cleansing” itself of rogue elements.
“At a meeting held by the national leadership core, and in light of the attempts by external forces to destabilise the MK Party, whose aim is to advance a revolution of the people, the national leadership core has taken a decision to expel these comrades,” party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said in a statement.
Ndhlela said the decision was made in the interest of “all patriotic South Africans that want to see change”.
“We urge all MK members to be disciplined and trust the leadership as we work towards gaining support for a campaign that will emancipate the downtrodden people of our country,” he added.
Khumalo was expelled with Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng and Rochelle Davidson.
PODCAST | Zuma is out for revenge and has nothing to lose
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News