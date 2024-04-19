Zuma not committed to nonracialism — ANC’s Botes
MK Party leader embodies ‘a narrow Zulu nationalism in a very ethnic tribalist fashion’, national executive committee member says
Slamming former president Jacob Zuma as a nationalist who is not committed to nonracialism, ANC national executive committee member Alvin Botes said his suspension marked a pivotal moment for the party.
Botes said he saw it as an opportunity for the ANC to pursue its renewal agenda, which was of paramount importance for its electoral prospects in the upcoming national and provincial elections...
