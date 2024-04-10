The DA says it is considering its options after the ANC blocked moves to investigate the irregular hiking of secretary to parliament Xolile George's salary by 70% shortly after he was appointed.
The DA said the ANC fought on Wednesday to protect former speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the appointment of George. It said the ANC argued that the powers and privileges committee did not have the jurisdiction to proceed with an investigation, since Mapisa-Nqakula was no longer an MP.
“We are in the process of considering options in terms of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, and the assembly rules to take this investigation forward,” DA deputy chief whip Annelie Lotriet said.
However, the DA welcomed the recommendation that Mapisa-Nqakula be investigated for contempt of parliament for allegedly irregularly hiking George's salary shortly after his appointment.
The charges submitted by the chief whip of the opposition, Siviwe Gwarube, were initially referred to the committee by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli, on November 3.
DA says Mapisa-Nqakula still has case to answer on secretary's salary hike
Former speaker's resignation doesn't absolve her, says party
On February 22, the committee sent a letter to Mapisa-Nqakula, who had to submit her response by March 4.
After considering Mapisa-Nqakula’s response, the initiator appointed by the committee, Karrisha Pillay SC, found on March 25 that there was a prima facie case that warranted the committee’s investigation and a subsequent hearing.
“The fact that Ms Mapisa-Nqakula resigned before she could be held accountable neither absolves her — and by extension the executive authority of parliament — nor does it get to the bottom of the alleged irregular hiking of Mr George’s salary.”
She said George was still serving as the secretary to parliament, and the executive authority must be held accountable.
She said Pillay’s finding confirmed what the DA had long held, that the former speaker misled MPs when she induced them to endorse George for appointment to the position at a much lower salary package than he was earning in his previous job. The relatively low salary possibly excluded more qualified candidates from applying for the job.
