Nelson Mandela Bay draft budget noted amid opposition doubts
Public will now be able to comment, with end of May the deadline for council approval
A draft budget for the 2024/2025 financial year was noted on Wednesday at a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting amid much scrutiny from opposition councillors.
But the budget will soon show a significant reduction in grant allocations gazetted by the National Treasury, with the city set to lose R171m. ..
