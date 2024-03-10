More action, fewer promises needed, says De Lille

Basic income grants, consistent service delivery and a more transparent budget.
These were among the key objectives GOOD leader Patricia de Lille highlighted during an election campaign in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend.
The party, founded in 2018, hosted the campaign in KwaNobuhle on Saturday. The national and provincial elections are scheduled for May 29.
The tourism minister was joined by secretary-general and MP Brett Herron and Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Lawrence Troon.
“There is a failure in the provision of essential services such as water, electricity, and sanitation for residents, prompting the need to take action rather than passively waiting for more promises,” De Lille said.
“GOOD can collaborate with the community to assert their rights.
“It is crucial for GOOD to engage with the municipality on behalf of the community, urging it to address the issues of water, electricity, and sanitation, as these fall under the municipality’s responsibility.”
De Lille said requesting a detailed plan and budget was essential to ensure transparency, as promises had often been made without allocated funds.
“We aim to obtain and share information with the community, examining the municipality’s budget to verify if there is financial provision for the proposed improvements.
“By holding the municipality accountable and exposing any lack of plans or budgetary allocations, GOOD wants to empower the community to challenge false promises.”
She said the party intended to address immediate concerns within the community, such as unemployment and food insecurity.
“The party pledges to contribute from its own resources to assist those in need, and this is not a strategy for garnering votes but a genuine expression of care.”
GOOD wanted to distinguish itself by prioritising community welfare.
“Against the backdrop of the systemic issue of unemployment, GOOD advocates for a basic income grant to support unemployed families.”
De Lille said the basic income grant should be set at R999 and distributed monthly to all unemployed citizens.
“The government has the necessary funds but often misuses them, leading to ongoing theft from the poor.
“GOOD will bring about positive change by exposing and rectifying such practices.”
The government has the R350 Social Relief Grant which was implemented during the doldrums of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.
The party also spent the day engaging with the KwaNobuhle community to gain first-hand insights into their challenges.
They also met with the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of SA to address the ongoing issues marring workers.
In 2019, GOOD secured 70,408 national votes, or 0.40%.
Provincially, the party clinched 4,670 votes or 0.24%.
GOOD’s manifesto launch will take place in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on March 16.
HeraldLIVE
More action, fewer promises needed, says De Lille
Image: SUPPLIED
