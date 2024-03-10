Limpopo police have arrested a Groblersdal pastor who allegedly tried to use fraudulent documents to purchase a luxury vehicle.
Col Malesela Ledwaba said the 30-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday after it was discovered he had submitted false documents in an attempt to purchase a luxury vehicle at a Polokwane dealership.
“During the arrest, police confiscated the fraudulent bank statement, proof of employment and salary advice.
“It was established that the suspect used the details of an unsuspecting female congregant to create a profile and forged the document,” Ledwaba said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Monday.
Pastor arrested for allegedly trying to buy a car using fraudulent documents
Police pounce on him after submitting document at a Polokwane dealer
