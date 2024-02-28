×

Politics

McKenzie, Sobey announced as premier candidates for Western Cape

By Brandon Nel - 28 February 2024

In an attempt to make inroads in the DA-run Western Cape, the Patriotic Alliance and ActionSA have named their premiership candidates.

And both parties are convinced the next premier will come from their ranks...

