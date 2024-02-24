The Moses Mabhida stadium was filled to capacity at about 11am on Saturday, a few hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to deliver the ANC's election manifesto.
Thousands of party supporters are gathering at the 56,000 seater stadium in Durban.
The adjoining People’s Park has been converted into an overflow area for more supporters.
The party is launching its manifesto in KwaZulu-Natal where its former president Jacob Zuma, who now leads an opposition party, has also been working to garner votes.
Some ANC supporters used the gathering to express their displeasure with Zuma, with anti-Zuma songs and placards saying “RIP ZUMA”.
Moses Mabhida stadium packed ahead of Ramaphosa's unveiling of ANC election manifesto
The adjoining People’s Park has been converted into an overflow area for more supporters.
Reporter
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The Moses Mabhida stadium was filled to capacity at about 11am on Saturday, a few hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to deliver the ANC's election manifesto.
Thousands of party supporters are gathering at the 56,000 seater stadium in Durban.
The adjoining People’s Park has been converted into an overflow area for more supporters.
The party is launching its manifesto in KwaZulu-Natal where its former president Jacob Zuma, who now leads an opposition party, has also been working to garner votes.
Some ANC supporters used the gathering to express their displeasure with Zuma, with anti-Zuma songs and placards saying “RIP ZUMA”.
Senior ANC leader and water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said the party will present its commitments based on what the people say.
Mchunu said it was important for the party for supporters to come out in numbers because the ANC “is not an organisation of leaders but the people”.
On Friday, the ANC said its manifesto will provide a way forward for South Africa, sustaining and improving the country’s democratic gains.
TimesLIVE
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News