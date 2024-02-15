EFF leader Julius Malema says he is close to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, he can sort out load-shedding in six months and the army has been destroyed by the ANC.
He was speaking on Thursday during a press briefing.
“I've got a very close personal relationship with the president, and we don't stay far from each other,” said Malema. “The other day I was driving myself and he was walking and I parked right next to him. If I wanted to kill him, I could have killed him. I could have killed that guy,” he said jokingly.
“So I opened the window and he said ‘What are you doing?’
“I asked, 'What do you mean?' He says: ‘Why are you driving yourself?’
“I said, ‘Why are you walking alone?’ He said: 'No, I'm just taking a walk.’
“So our relationship is like that. We disagree politically but it doesn't make us enemies. I'm not his enemy. If they view me as their enemy, I don't have a problem.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | 'I'm close with Ramaphosa': Malema on KZN 'tribalism', load-shedding and election date
EFF leader Julius Malema says he is close to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, he can sort out load-shedding in six months and the army has been destroyed by the ANC.
He was speaking on Thursday during a press briefing.
“I've got a very close personal relationship with the president, and we don't stay far from each other,” said Malema. “The other day I was driving myself and he was walking and I parked right next to him. If I wanted to kill him, I could have killed him. I could have killed that guy,” he said jokingly.
“So I opened the window and he said ‘What are you doing?’
“I asked, 'What do you mean?' He says: ‘Why are you driving yourself?’
“I said, ‘Why are you walking alone?’ He said: 'No, I'm just taking a walk.’
“So our relationship is like that. We disagree politically but it doesn't make us enemies. I'm not his enemy. If they view me as their enemy, I don't have a problem.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics