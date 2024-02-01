Motion of no-confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor not debated
The GOOD party’s notice of a motion of no-confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk was not debated at a council meeting on Wednesday.
Instead, the notice is expected be discussed, along with other motions, at a meeting in February...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.