Politics

Motion of no-confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor not debated

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 01 February 2024

The GOOD party’s notice of a motion of no-confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk was not debated at a council meeting on Wednesday. 

Instead, the notice is expected be discussed, along with other motions, at a meeting in February...

