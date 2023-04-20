He said the PA met with the coalition partners to explain its reasons for losing trust in Amad.
“The DA is the biggest supporter of illegal immigrants. Please educate me as to how are they the preferred party of certain people who want illegal foreigners to go home? PA will vote with any party where our agenda will be furthered,” said McKenzie
“I have learnt that it’s only PA, ActionSA, African Transformation Movement and IFP that are clear and serious about fighting illegal immigration. The rest are not even pretending to be for South Africans, they are clear that they are for illegal foreigners.”
ActionSA expressed disappointment in Amad, saying he has been dismal during his short time in office.
The party's caucus leader in Johannesburg Funzi Ngobeni labelled him a “puppet mayor”.
“Mayor Amad, an expedient candidate between the ANC and EFF’s coalition of doom, has time and time again proved to be woefully ill-equipped and unable to articulate a coherent plan of action and vision for the City of Johannesburg.
“Since Amad’s election, service delivery in Johannesburg has rapidly deteriorated with heaps of rubbish piling up [in] our streets while ANC members of the mayoral committee — such as Jack Sekwaila — want to blame homeless people for the city’s mess,” Ngobeni said.
McKenzie pulls out from race to become Joburg mayor but 'PA will still support motion to remove Amad'
Reporter
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald
Gayton McKenzie says the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is still on a mission to remove Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad, despite him (McKenzie) pulling out of the race to become mayor.
The PA leader and Central Karoo district mayor last week threw his hat into the ring to become the next Johannesburg mayor amid a proposed motion of no confidence against Amad.
Amad is expected to be ousted through a motion brought by ActionSA.
McKenzie said he withdrew from the race to become mayor after the DA requested him to be lenient with illegal immigrants.
“The DA fears my stance on illegal immigration, hence I decided I must rather withdraw to make sure the motion passes to remove the mayor. I may have withdrawn my candidacy but the PA will still support the motion to remove the current mayor,” McKenzie said.
“I, unfortunately, cannot become mayor without DA support. I had to choose mayor or fight illegal immigration. I decided to continue my stance on illegal immigration and forget about being mayor.”
He said the PA met with the coalition partners to explain its reasons for losing trust in Amad.
“The DA is the biggest supporter of illegal immigrants. Please educate me as to how are they the preferred party of certain people who want illegal foreigners to go home? PA will vote with any party where our agenda will be furthered,” said McKenzie
“I have learnt that it’s only PA, ActionSA, African Transformation Movement and IFP that are clear and serious about fighting illegal immigration. The rest are not even pretending to be for South Africans, they are clear that they are for illegal foreigners.”
ActionSA expressed disappointment in Amad, saying he has been dismal during his short time in office.
The party's caucus leader in Johannesburg Funzi Ngobeni labelled him a “puppet mayor”.
“Mayor Amad, an expedient candidate between the ANC and EFF’s coalition of doom, has time and time again proved to be woefully ill-equipped and unable to articulate a coherent plan of action and vision for the City of Johannesburg.
“Since Amad’s election, service delivery in Johannesburg has rapidly deteriorated with heaps of rubbish piling up [in] our streets while ANC members of the mayoral committee — such as Jack Sekwaila — want to blame homeless people for the city’s mess,” Ngobeni said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News