×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Council opposition coalition moves closer to reality

Deal reached by DA, six other parties and agreement could be signed by end of month

Premium
15 July 2022
Siyamtanda Capa
Senior Politics Reporter

An agreement that will see a coalition made up of 56 seats in the Nelson Mandela Bay council is close to being signed after a deal was struck with the DA and six smaller parties.

The DA and the other parties — the ACDP, AIC, AIM, FF+, PAC and UDM — hope to sign a coalition agreement before the end of the month. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read