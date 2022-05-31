Shilowa's warning: Opposition parties shouldn't rely on ANC implosion

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has warned those celebrating the ANC’s infighting, claiming the party could unite when facing the possibility of losing power.

Factionalism and infighting marred the party’s Ekurhuleni regional conference at the weekend with violent scenes at the conference venue, the Indaba Hotel in Fourways.

As reactions to the conference dominated conversations on social media and around the water cooler, Shilowa warned opposition parties not to count on the ANC imploding.

“It is important to study history. The province was here in 1997/8: factionalised and paralysed structures impacting on governance. Polls said lucky to get 50%. Province pulled itself back, even though it also led to the disbandment of province in late 1999. So it can be done.

“Opposition shouldn’t rely on myth of ANC implosion. Not that it may not happen but nothing concentrates the mind and unity than a possible loss of power,” he tweeted.

He said the party knows what happens when you lose municipalities.

“Losing the [Gauteng] province would spell disaster. Like in the Western Cape, it may never return.”

He said opposition parties should instead rely on their own offerings, claiming that South Africans may still vote for the ANC, even if they loathe them.

“People may loathe the ANC and still vote [for] it, not because they want to, but because of offering by others. Up your game, appeal to people and not rely on polls before elections. They are never reliable”.