Ntuthu, Nkompela to take part in ANC’s elective conference

Siyamtanda Capa

Senior Politics Reporter



Amatole ANC secretary Teris Ntuthu along with OR Tambo regional chair Xolile Nkompela have been given the go-ahead to participle in this weekend’s provincial elective conference in East London.



The pair are contesting for the positions of provincial secretary and deputy chair, respectively...