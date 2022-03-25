WATCH | ‘Sleep tiger’ Gwede Mantashe enjoys shut-eye in parliament

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe is the latest to be caught apparently napping in parliament.

In a video shared by DA MP Solly Malatsi, Mantashe apparently fell asleep during a debate in parliament this week.

The debate focused on entrenching the culture of human rights in the fight against racism, xenophobia and related intolerances.

Malatsi shared a video of Mantashe, saying: “Minister Mantashe sleeping on duty during the oral questions session this afternoon.

“It seems as though this sleepy ‘tiger’ has lost all its prowess.”