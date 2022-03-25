WATCH | ‘Sleep tiger’ Gwede Mantashe enjoys shut-eye in parliament
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe is the latest to be caught apparently napping in parliament.
In a video shared by DA MP Solly Malatsi, Mantashe apparently fell asleep during a debate in parliament this week.
The debate focused on entrenching the culture of human rights in the fight against racism, xenophobia and related intolerances.
Malatsi shared a video of Mantashe, saying: “Minister Mantashe sleeping on duty during the oral questions session this afternoon.
“It seems as though this sleepy ‘tiger’ has lost all its prowess.”
Minister Mantashe sleeping on duty during the oral questions session this afternoon. It seems as though this sleepy “tiger” has lost all its prowess. 🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/HTEOzwLYaO— SollyMalatsi (@SollyMalatsi) March 23, 2022
According to Malatsi, the minister “dug deep to be energetic”.
“He was struggling earlier,” he said.
Attempts to obtain comment from Mantashe and his department were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any response will be included once received.
Mantashe is not the first cabinet minister to be caught apparently enjoying his sleep in parliament this week.
A video of arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa apparently falling asleep during the same sitting was also circulated on social media
DA MP Leon Schreiber shared the video of Mthethwa, saying: “Here is a member of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa’s poverty cabinet, Nathi Mthethwa, fast asleep during a session of parliament.
“The DA’s motion of no confidence in this cabinet has never been more urgent.”
Here is a member of Ramaphosa’s Poverty Cabinet, Nathi Mthethwa, fast asleep during a session of Parliament. The DA’s Motion of No Confidence in this Cabinet has never been more urgent. pic.twitter.com/JV9XQuEFOg— Leon Schreiber (@Leon_Schreib) March 22, 2022
