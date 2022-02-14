Three hospitalised after gunmen open fire on ANC meeting

At least three people have been hospitalised after a shooting at an ANC meeting in Driekoppies outside Malalane, Mpumalanga.

Known ANC members who were armed allegedly stormed a party meeting meant to elect leadership in ward 24 and nominate leadership for the upcoming regional and provincial elective conferences. According to witnesses, the men randomly shot at people before they fled the scene on Sunday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said: “It is alleged that at around 11am three ANC members were shot and injured at Driekoppies outside the stadium and were taken to Shongwe Hospital for medical treatment. No-one has been arrested. The police have gone to the hospital to obtain statements and subsequent to that will register a case.”

ANC member Donald Maphanga, said it had become a norm for members to be scared to attend meetings because of violence.

“These people were shot during an ANC meeting and what is scary is that it is the same group of people doing the same thing in almost all the meetings. It is becoming scary to attend the meetings,” he said.