Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga sworn in as MPL
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga was sworn in as an MPL in the Eastern Cape Legislature on Thursday.
Bhanga is also the DA provincial leader...
