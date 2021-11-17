Mashaba hits back at Malema’s claim he rejected EFF’s coalition because of ActionSA funders

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has refuted claims that he agreed with the EFF in principle but could not form a coalition with the red berets because of his party’s funders.

Providing an update on the EFF’s coalition plans this week, Malema said the party learned via media that ActionSA will not work with the EFF.

Malema said Mashaba’s decision to reject his party’s coalition proposal was because of ActionSA’s funders.

Reacting to the claims on social media, Mashaba wrote: “It is sad and dangerous when a human being reaches a stage where they are unable to distinguish between the truth and a lie”.

In a statement, Mashaba said he closed the door on a possible coalition with the EFF because the party was allegedly in bed with the ANC.

He said his party would never form a coalition with the corruption-accused ruling party.

Mashaba said under the EFF arrangement, service delivery could not be prioritised because the ANC “wants departments filled with people appointed on the basis of who they know, not what they know”.

“Under such an arrangement ActionSA could not fulfil its mandate to fight corruption because it would, invariably, be investigating and acting against those with whom it is in coalition,” said Mashaba.